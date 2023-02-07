The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Marco Luccio shares his love affair with Manhattan in Wodonga at ADFAS Murray River talk

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 8 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning Melbourne artist Marco Luccio, who has a studio inside the Chrysler Building in New York, will speak about his experiences in Manhattan at ADFAS Murray River's lecture series in Wodonga. Picture by Sina Basila

A MELBOURNE artist who followed his dreams to the top of New York's most famous Art Deco skyscraper still has to pinch himself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.