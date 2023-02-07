A MELBOURNE artist who followed his dreams to the top of New York's most famous Art Deco skyscraper still has to pinch himself.
Marco Luccio got a studio inside the Chrysler Building more than 10 years ago, returning to Manhattan each year to create new artwork and exhibit.
Luccio said he gave up a part-time teaching job and risked everything to work in New York in 2007.
He painted on the street, carrying his giant canvases on subways, along the laneways of New York and under those landmark bridges dotted throughout Manhattan.
"I put the whole trip on my credit card and I was renting on 29th Street," he said.
"A real estate agent got me to the top of the Chrysler Building and the people who ran the company at the time saw my work and gave me a permanent exhibition space at the top.
"I had 360 degree views of New York; I remember Robert Hughes in his landmark documentary art series The Shock of the New talking about the Chrysler Building and here I was painting in it!"
Now the award-winning artist will share his love affair with New York in Wodonga on Monday night.
Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) Murray River will host the lecture: My Studio in the Chrysler Building: 10 years in an Art Deco Masterpiece.
The Chrysler Building holds the record for being the first building to surpass 1000 feet (305 metres) in height and boasts 77 floors.
Luccio's fun and informative lecture would be part-tourist guide, exploring his love of the Manhattan skyline, its buildings, people and art.
Born in Benevento near Naples in 1969, Luccio migrated to Melbourne as a four-year-old.
From nine siblings, he was the only one to pursue art.
"I remember as a kid drawing on the garage wall," Luccio said.
"I got in trouble from my sister until she said: 'Actually, it's very good!' I discovered I could get away with stuff if the quality was there and I have been drawing ever since."
Luccio's work is represented in 42 public and corporate collections including the New York Public Library, the Museum of the City of New York, The National Gallery of Australia and The National Gallery of Victoria.
He has undertaken artist residencies and study trips in New York, Paris and Italy.
In 2021 Luccio launched his book and exhibition, Tales From The Greek. The exhibition of the same name is now travelling to regional galleries in Australia.
The ADFAS lecture runs at Wodonga Senior Secondary School Performing Arts Centre on Monday at 6pm for light refreshments before a 6.30pm start. Cost: $25.
