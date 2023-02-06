The Border Mail
New City captain Talor Scott charged after loss to North Albury

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:18pm
New City captain Talor Scott has been charged with unsportsmanlike conduct after he was dismissed for two runs on Saturday. The Phoenix capitulated for just 69 runs from 26 overs.

New City captain Talor Scott was slapped with an unsportsmanlike conduct charge from Saturday's loss to North Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

