New City captain Talor Scott was slapped with an unsportsmanlike conduct charge from Saturday's loss to North Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The former New Zealand under 19 representative was dismissed for two runs from 26 deliveries, falling leg before wicket to medium-pacer Tom Hemsley.
With four rounds left, New City is bottom on 21 points, a win and a half behind Wodonga, Corowa and Wodonga Raiders.
However, the Phoenix meets those teams in the next three games.
Meanwhile, a 10-run penalty for a slow over rate against St Patrick's could haunt Belvoir.
The Eagles sit in fourth position on 57 points and look relatively safe for finals, but the three teams at the bottom of the top six are wary of Tallangatta (45 points).
Belvoir posted 7-161 from the 44 overs, while the Patties' original runs and extras were 8-156.
ALSO IN SPORT:
However, because the Eagles hadn't started their last over on time, the Patties received 10 bonus runs, pushing their score to 8-166.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.