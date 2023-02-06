Efforts are under way to increase nurse numbers on the Border in the midst of a nationwide shortage it is estimated will hit 85,000 by 2025.
The Ramsay Health Care cadetship program will be run in conjunction with TAFE NSW Albury's nursing course, with anyone undertaking a diploma of nursing getting the added bonus of a guaranteed work placement at the completion of their studies.
TAFE NSW nursing discipline leader Zachary Byfield said the partnership provided a "powerful example" of how Australia's largest vocational education and training provider worked closely with industry to address critical workforce needs.
"The pandemic has reinforced the vital role our nurses play in our communities," he said.
"TAFE NSW is committed to ensuring a steady pipeline of nursing graduates across the state.
"This partnership ensures nursing students become part of the Ramsay workforce while still studying and gives them a practical experience of their course material."
Mr Byfield said the partnership also ensured Albury students would be given mentorship during their work placements.
That scenario would allow them to gain experience across a range of hospital wards and departments.
He said the training would equip students with a deeper understanding of Ramsay's culture, policies and practices.
Cadets would also receive a guaranteed graduate interview on finishing their course.
Ramsay Health Care chief nurse and clinical services director Dr Bernadette Eather said this national cadetship program would help develop leading nurses of the future.
"Ramsay Health Care has a wonderful relationship with TAFE NSW and we're excited to take this a step further by offering cadetship places to TAFE NSW Diploma of Nursing students," Dr Eather said yesterday.
"The cadets will gain valuable experience and genuine insight into what it's like working in the healthcare industry as a nurse."
Dr Eather said this would help students grow their skills and excel in their nursing careers, allowing them to work beside experienced professionals "committed to providing excellent health care for their patients".
She said the pandemic had highlighted both the critical role nurses played in the community and underscored a looming skills gap in the sector.
Positions on offer for cadets include assistants in nursing and undergraduate enrolled nurse or registered nurse or midwifery roles in a range of areas.
These include operating suites, maternity units and mental health, as well as cardiac and rehabilitation services.
