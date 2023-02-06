The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Ramsay Health Care cadetship program will run in conjunction with TAFE NSW Albury's nursing course

SE
By Sophie Else
February 7 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW nursing lead Zachary Byfield says a partnership with Ramsay Health is already helping build the local nursing workforce. Picture supplied

Efforts are under way to increase nurse numbers on the Border in the midst of a nationwide shortage it is estimated will hit 85,000 by 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.