The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Defence lawyer tells court client will move away for work because of licence ban

By Albury Court
Updated February 7 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young motorist binged on '20 beers' before his car careered off Hume Freeway

A Wodonga motorist who crashed on the Hume Freeway in the middle of the night had not long downed at least 20 schooners of full-strength beer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.