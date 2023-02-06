The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Raven Jolliffe joins Holbrook from Wangaratta Rovers

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raven Jolliffe will be wearing Holbrook colours this season. Picture by Mark Jesser

Raven Jolliffe has left Wangaratta Rovers to sign with Hume League premiers Holbrook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.