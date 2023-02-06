East Albury captain-coach Brett Davies says he puts no restrictions on the free-wheeling batting of teenager Miles Hemann-Petersen in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The 19-year-old had a breakout time in the weekend's double-header, striking a season-high 62 in the loss to Lavington's representative-laden pace attack, while he led the Crows to one of their best wins of the season with an unbeaten 41 against minor premier contenders St Patrick's on Sunday.
"To see him put some more runs on the board against two quality attacks was great for his own confidence, I'm looking forward to seeing him take that into the next few weeks as well," Davies offered.
"Ideally he would have liked more runs under his belt this season, but he's getting runs at the right time of the year."
Hemann-Petersen went into Saturday's round 17 clash with 169 runs at 17, with the one half-century (59) against St Pat's in round six.
He now has 272 runs at 25.
"Most of the things went my way from the weekend, got a bit of luck with a couple of shots," he suggested.
Hemann-Petersen was believed to be the youngest debutant in the competition's then-159 years at 13 years and 10 months in November, 2017.
He spent the first half of the season opening the batting, but has been primarily at No. 4 in the past six games.
"Brett (Davies) gives me a role, just play my normal way, which is pretty aggressive, try and get on top of the bowlers," he explained.
That new-age philosophy of all-out attack naturally lends itself to more potential single-figure scores than top order bats from earlier generations.
"He's got no fear, but I don't want him to change at all, he can bat as free as he likes," Davies revealed.
"I always tell him, regardless of circumstances, I want you to play your natural game, I have loads of belief in him.
"He's the new breed of cricketer, he and Max Diffey, they're both 360 degree players.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Some of the old-school players only play in the V early (between mid-on and mid-off), but it's different now, the young players back themselves from ball one to hit anywhere and while he's my favourite player to watch Miles, he makes me nervous sometimes.
"He's actually working on my batting, just watching the way young blokes think about batting is fascinating."
