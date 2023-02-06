In regard to Junction Place, Wodonga, we have just witnessed a local developer trying to meet our expectations for the new commercial city centre of Wodonga. This failed. We are now six to eight years behind schedule on the development of Junction Place. We need bold thinking to steer us in the right direction. Let us not be in the mindset of a small regional town but be proactive in creating our own destiny in becoming a vibrant city of which people want to visit, do business and be entertained. Development Victoria need to think outside the conservative square and join us in a new approach for a regional city by being bold and futuristic.
Give us one major construction, be it eight to 10 storeys high with architectural significance with two levels of underground parking, containing retail, markets, offices, convention centre, education and hotel with rooftop bar and pool. Why not! Make Wodonga a place for people to focus on, rather than put up with the usual second rate piecemeal country standards we are willing to put up with.
Our population is expected to be 57,300 in 2036 and Albury's 67,400, so does this not warrant a substantial development? Regionally, our population exceeds 250,000. This single development could attract metropolitan developers, would reduce the footprint, creating more parks and job opportunities, and cement Wodonga as the capital of Benambra. State and federal governments could assist by decentralising to Wodonga.
Be brave, give it a go.
Well, I hear the politicians and bureaucrats are coming up with a plan to solve the problems in Alice Springs; mind you, they are the same ones who caused the problems.
This is a recipe for disaster.
Without water for irrigation to supply us all with food and fibre for survival, plus to help the economy balance sheet, we could all be in a bit of trouble.
When you run out of food, Graham, and have to survive on inferior imports from overseas, you may just get it!
