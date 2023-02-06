The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Be brave, think big - a major building for Wodonga's Junction Place

By Letters to the Editor
February 7 2023 - 10:30am
"Give us one major construction, be it eight to 10 storeys high with architectural significance," a reader says of Wodonga's Junction Place. Picture by Mark Jesser

Let's think big over Junction Place

In regard to Junction Place, Wodonga, we have just witnessed a local developer trying to meet our expectations for the new commercial city centre of Wodonga. This failed. We are now six to eight years behind schedule on the development of Junction Place. We need bold thinking to steer us in the right direction. Let us not be in the mindset of a small regional town but be proactive in creating our own destiny in becoming a vibrant city of which people want to visit, do business and be entertained. Development Victoria need to think outside the conservative square and join us in a new approach for a regional city by being bold and futuristic.

