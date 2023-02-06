THE teenager pictured above is facing the death sentence in Iran for protesting and now Indi MP Helen Haines is protesting against that decision and the same penalty being applied to two other young men.
The federal member has taken up political sponsorship of Arshia Takdastan, 18, Kambiz Kharout, 20, and Mehdi Mohmmadifard, 19, who have been convicted and sentenced to death for their roles in protests in the Islamic Republic.
Dr Haines said she was appalled by the death of Ms Amini, 22, and the treatment of subsequent protestors.
Approached by United Action for Iran, along with other federal MPs, she decided to sponsor the trio and lodge her objections at their treatment with Tehran's embassy in Canberra.
"It was a modest ask and this is a moral opportunity to use my platform as a politician to lend my voice to this call (to stop their executions," Dr Haines said.
"It may have an influence on the Iranian government and if there is an opportunity to save their lives I'm prepared to do that.
"To have these young men on death row is a shocking breach of human rights."
Dr Haines joins Liberal and Greens MP and fellow Independent Monique Ryan who have also sponsored death row prisoners.
Human rights watchdog Amnesty International has reported that Mr Takdastan and Mr Mohmmadifard were subjected to beatings, floggings, electric shocks, suspension, death threats and sexual violence to extract "confessions".
Iran Human Rights Monitor reported Mr Kharout had rejected all charges and had not been allowed legal representation following torture which included lashings.
