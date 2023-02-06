AFL North East Border is launching its first female football academy.
The program is for girls aged 12-14, with sessions to be held during the school holidays in Wodonga and Wangaratta.
Academy manager David Wink believes the program will help provide a link between community football and established talent pathways.
"The Fernwood Fitness Female Football League has been running since 2016 and has grown from one grade to three, and in that same time Auskick numbers have also boomed," Wink said.
"The current female football talent programs have been successful; at the V/Line Cup last September, the NEB under-15s were named team of the tournament.
"We have a lot of talented footballers in our area and this academy is the next stage in nurturing their development."
Register via the AFL North East Border page on Facebook or email david.wink@afl.com.au.
