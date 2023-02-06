New recruit Ewan Mackinlay is already catching the eye at Lavington.
The 19-year-old will play Ovens and Murray football for the first time this season after stepping up from Holbrook in the Hume League.
Mackinlay, who played for the Murray Bushrangers last season and also got a taste of the VFL with Essendon, has made a great first impression on Panthers coach Adam Schneider.
"Ewan Mackinlay is going to be a real surprise packet," Schneider said.
"His work ethic and the way he's trained, he's earned respect straight away.
"I like his attitude.
"He's keen to get better and he's probably been one of our best trainers.
"He hasn't missed, he's in the front group of running, trying his hardest and constantly trains at a high standard.
"Those type of guys, you can see why they go a bit further in their career because they want to train well and improve every time.
"He's done nothing but really impress not just me but all of the other players as well."
So what position does Schneider have in mind for the former Brooker?
"That's a tough one," he said.
"I'm still weighing that up, I don't know. But that's a good problem to have.
"He can be wing, he could be inside, he could be forward, he's definitely got some goal sense.
"I like his work-rate and speed, which could get him into most positions so that's something we're going to do a lot this year, I reckon."
Mackinlay's new team-mates have been equally impressed.
"Ewan's a fierce competitor," Jack Harland said.
"He's always up there in the front of the running and he's just a competitive beast.
"Anything we do, whether it's running, skills or kicking, whatever it is, he wants to win.
"I think you need that sort of mentality to play in the Ovens and Murray."
Mackinlay isn't the only player stepping up from the Hume League to pull on a Panthers jumper this year, with former Brock-Burrum star Tyson Neander having also crossed to Lavington Sports Ground.
"Tyson's spent some really good years out in the Hume League," Schneider said.
"His speed and skill is what we've been lacking a little bit on the outside so hopefully he can add some real value.
"I had a bit of a strategy this off-season.
"I wanted to get Lavi guys back to the club that have been here before.
"We've got some really good guys coming back - Liam Ross, Macca Hallows and Nico Sedgwick - and then we've added those couple of other guys through the door."
Lavington hosts Wodonga in the season opener on Saturday, April 1.
