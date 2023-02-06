The Border Mail
Burramine rubbish dumper quickly found, fined $1100 by Yarrawonga Police

By Police News
Updated February 7 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
Yarrawonga Police received some complaints about rubbish being dumped. Picture by Victoria Police

A 35-year-old Melton South man has been fined $1110 for dumping rubbish in Burramine.

