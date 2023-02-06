A 35-year-old Melton South man has been fined $1110 for dumping rubbish in Burramine.
Yarrawonga Police received some complaints about household rubbish being dumped in Bruces Road on Sunday.
"A short investigation quickly revealed the offender," police said.
Officers spoke to the man and issued him with an infringement notice of $1110.
"He will also be slapped with a clean-up bill from the council," police said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.