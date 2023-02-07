Two large-capacity battery units will be installed in Wodonga as part of a plan to create a micro-electricity grid linked to renewable energy creation.
This is part of a feasibility study into a microgrid by Wodonga Council in conjunction with Monash University and Birdwood Energy.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said the solar battery system was an example of how things could be done.
"This project will give us a whole lot of data," Cr Mildren said.
"The 50kWh batteries will be installed within The Cube there's also already a battery installed at Arnolds fruit market in Osburn Street and are a part of the same experiment."
A microgrid has been described as a system that efficiently controls and integrates the electricity supply and demand on behalf of locally interconnected users, either connected to the grid or as a stand-alone system.
Cr Mildren said the test was to determine how the system would work and how it would apply to Wodonga.
"We are looking at methods to expand across Wodonga if it works well," he said.
"It's a data collection exercise, in essence.
"The batteries will be analysed and it's about helping people understand what a microgrid can do for the community."
Cr Mildren said the average house worked on 5-10KwH of power, so the batteries installed were on a larger scale.
"If you don't have batteries, then solar power doesn't work when the sun goes down. Batteries store what you generate during the day."
