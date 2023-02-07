The Border Mail
Wodonga Council one of the three sites chosen in Victoria to be part of microgrid project

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Wodonga Council sustainability projects officer Daniel Alder and sustainability coordinator Robyn Nicholas with the batteries. Picture by Mark Jesser

Two large-capacity battery units will be installed in Wodonga as part of a plan to create a micro-electricity grid linked to renewable energy creation.

