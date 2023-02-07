Ovens and Murray Football League club Myrtleford's late off-season resurgence has continued, signing an emerging duo with state level experience.
Sam Hilton-Joyce spent time with Southport in the VFL, while Alex Jacobs played for Maroochydore in the 2021 QAFL grand final.
Both have committed full-time to the Saints.
"Alex will be a real utility for us, he's a strong-bodied midfielder, but he can also play across defence and loves to jag a goal, but he'll play on-ball for us," first-year coach Craig Millar revealed.
Jacobs is a Brock-Burrum junior in the Hume League and played a handful of senior games with the Saints as a teenager in 2019 under coach Kade Stevens.
He joined Maroochydore on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in 2020 and quickly became a regular in the senior team.
Hilton-Joyce also starred at Surfers Paradise, earning a QAFL Rising Star nomination after kicking five goals on debut in 2019.
"As well as playing forward, he can also play midfield," Millar suggested.
"He's very clever around goals and we're looking forward to seeing what he can do.
"He wanted to play in a really strong competition and sees our club as a potential pathway to go on to bigger and better things, but he's really focused on cementing a senior spot and playing good Ovens and Murray football."
The exciting signings round out a strong month.
The Saints landed their first profile signing early last month in Goulburn Valley star Kyle Winter-Irving.
One of the competition's best forwards, he had also captained Seymour.
The Saints also snared long-time VFL star Tom Wilson on a part-time basis as he's joined Collingwood at state level after winning five best and fairests at the Northern Bullants.
Wilson is coaching the Melbourne-based players.
Ex-Richmond AFL player Will Martyn has nominated the Saints as his second club.
The Saints are now in a much stronger position than early in the off-season when they lost a host of stars, including best and fairest Sam Martyn (overseas) and long-time former captain Matt Dussin (Chelsea).
"You'd say we've lost some really good experienced senior players and there's no substitute, as such, for experience, but there is a real hunger and desire to get better in the young part of our list and we look forward to fostering that over the next couple of seasons."
The Saints have qualified for the past three finals series.
