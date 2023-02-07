The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Myrtleford signs youngsters Alex Jacobs and Sam Hilton-Joyce

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First-year Myrtleford coach Craig Millar has attracted two emerging youngsters to the club on a full-time basis.

Ovens and Murray Football League club Myrtleford's late off-season resurgence has continued, signing an emerging duo with state level experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.