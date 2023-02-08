The Border Mail
Marcia Hines 50th anniversary tour among Albury Entertainment Centre 2023 highlights

Jodie Bruton
February 8 2023 - 11:00am
Singer and TV personality Marcia Hines will grace the stage as part of Albury Entertainment Centre's 2023 season. Picture supplied

NATIONAL musical treasure Marcia Hines will grace the stage as part of Albury Entertainment Centre's 2023 season.

