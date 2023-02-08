NATIONAL musical treasure Marcia Hines will grace the stage as part of Albury Entertainment Centre's 2023 season.
Her 50th anniversary tour will be among myriad program highlights including The Australian Ballet's 60th anniversary gala.
Having launched its annual theatre season for 2023, Electrifying the Arts, Albury Entertainment Centre will present six new productions sourced for the Albury-Wodonga community.
Albury Entertainment Centre venue manager Brendan Maher said the 2023 theatre season had a broad variety of art forms, offering something for all ages and families.
"The program features a range of different performances, from music to dance, storytelling, inspiring and connecting, physical theatre and diversity," he said.
"Our community can come along and experience world-class live entertainment right here on the border, without the need to travel to a capital city."
The season starts with On By Circa, a contemporary circus performance following eight strangers whose lives cross in the courtyard of an apartment block.
Over the course of a night they will fight, love, laugh and find moments of beauty and transcendence.
It will be followed by Roald Dahl's gruesome twosome The Twits, ready to delight and disgust.
Packed with mischief, mayhem and belly laughs, The Twits will be unmissable fun for all ages, from shake & stir theatre co.
The Australian Ballet will celebrate its diamond anniversary with a tour of new, contemporary and classical works.
Later RECKNING - The Sounds of Woven Souls will be a powerful celebration of indigenous culture through storytelling, song and dance, tackling the effects of modern racism and intergenerational trauma.
Music fans will relish Taikoz's Side by Side, which features five world premieres of new works by emerging composers from within the ensemble and Karlin Love - the winner of Taikoz's 2020 Composer Competition.
Finally, Marcia Hines will present her Still Shining' 50th Anniversary Concert Tour.
Albury Entertainment Centre's theatre season membership program includes access to The Cube Wodonga and HotHouse theatre season shows.
