A driver who crossed onto the wrong side of the road, causing a fatal collision near Dederang, will not serve time in prison.
Jason McKinnon, who turns 36 on February 12, entered guilty pleas to charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing serious injury.
More than a year on from the fatality, McKinnon learned his sentencing fate in the County Court at Wodonga on Tuesday.
Mr Casey suffered chest pain in the crash, as well as superficial injuries while Mrs Cooke was more seriously injured and had to be airlifted to Melbourne.
McKinnon was driving a silver 2018 Ford Ranger on the Kiewa Valley Highway near Dederang about 11.30am on January 16, when he crossed double white lines and ended up on the wrong side of the road after a bend.
That put him directly in the path of the Caseys' grey 2012 Ford Ranger. Both cars swerved to avoid a collision but it was too late.
I knew Cheryl was gone straight away. We worked hard all our life and this was meant to be our time. Now, I'm alone.- Cheryl Casey's husband of 51 years, ALAN CASEY
McKinnon had been on his way to visit the Wodonga pool with his two-year-old son, and told investigators the day after the crash that he could not explain what happened.
"The last thing I remember is being on the wrong side of the road," the father of two told them.
"I don't know if I was distracted, I don't know what caused that to happen."
McKinnon said he was familiar with the road, driving it daily, and was not tired. He was not affected by any substances and had not been using his mobile phone, he said, a claim supported by investigators from the Major Collision Investigation Unit.
Judge Michael Cahill noted in court on Tuesday that Alan and Cheryl Casey had shared 51 years of marriage, raising three children on an apple orchard. At the time of the crash, they had downsized and were living in a retirement village at Lavington, where they had become friends with Mrs Cooke.
The impact of the crash on Mr Casey was detailed in a victim impact statement read out by Judge Cahill.
"I'll never forget the crunch of the vehicle hitting us," Mr Casey said. "I knew Cheryl was gone straight away. We worked hard all our life and this was meant to be our time. Now, I'm alone, it's hard to be around other people. I'm unhappy, hurt and lost. I've lost my best friend."
IN OTHER NEWS
"I saw the car coming straight for us on the wrong side of the road. I heard the cars hit, I saw the glass fly everywhere," she said.
"But worst of all I remember seeing Cheryl slumped over the console and hearing Alan call her name. I wish I had been knocked out and not had this memory constantly with me."
Judge Cahill noted that she had shown "considerable compassion" in relation to McKinnon.
"While I am so impacted by this incident, I do not see the point of sending this young man to jail," she wrote.
"He is a young father and husband and I believe that taking him from his family will only cause more pain for innocent people. It will not bring Cheryl back."
In handing down his sentence on Tuesday, Judge Michael Cahill said he accepted the reports of psychologists who treated McKinnon and found him to be suffering chronic grief and guilt since the collision.
One psychologist noted that McKinnon was often sobbing and struggling to stay composed, "a somewhat defeated individual".
"He is traumatised, his sense of guilt and responsibility at times seems to be overwhelming," the psychologist said.
Judge Cahill noted in his sentence remarks that McKinnon had no criminal history and had taken immediate responsibility for the crash, pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.
He said the offending was objectively serious, "the harm that you have caused has been profound".
"You drove onto the incorrect side of a country highway," he told McKinnon. "Your vehicle was completely across the midline before, too late, you tried to take evasive action."
But Judge Cahill said the episode took only seconds, and McKinnon's inattention was "not protracted".
McKinnon had sent a letter of apology to the victims, and Judge Cahill told him "I accept your remorse as genuine and profound".
McKinnon was sentenced to a three-year community corrections order, with 300 hours of community work.
He is disqualified from driving for 18 months.
"I declare but for your plea of guilty, I would have sentenced you to two years and six months in prison," Judge Cahill told McKinnon.
"There are powerful mitigating circumstances in your favour and I consider it is likely you will never reoffend."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.