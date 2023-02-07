The Border Mail
County Court Judge says offender's remorse "genuine and profound" after death of Cheryl Casey at Dederang

By Julie Coe
February 8 2023 - 8:30am
Jason McKinnon has shown profound remorse, a County Court judge says, over the death of Cheryl Casey. A psychologist said McKinnon's "sense of guilt and responsibility at times seems to be overwhelming".

A driver who crossed onto the wrong side of the road, causing a fatal collision near Dederang, will not serve time in prison.

