Wodonga is the unlucky loser out of Corowa-Rutherglen's impending exit from the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Roos are on the verge of going into recess this year, due to a severe player shortage and flooding to their clubrooms, rendering them unusable for this year.
The O and M released its draw late last year with no inkling that one of the league's 10 clubs would not be able to field teams.
The Roos' plight means the O and M will field its smallest competition since 1949 when it had only nine teams.
Given the season starts on April 1 and clubs have already pencilled in some, if not all of their functions, the league will be forced to have a bye every week.
Given there's already an interleague bye, a split round and a Hall of Fame bye, it means one club, at least, will draw the short straw with longer breaks.
Wodonga, for example, won't play for three weeks in May, just as clubs are starting to gain momentum, with the original match against the Roos followed by interleague.
"We might have to have an intraclub within that block or heavier load sessions to combat it, but what will be, will be, we'll take what we're given," Bulldogs' coach Jordan Taylor replied philosophically when quizzed on his plans.
Wodonga will start the season with an away game against Lavington, with both teams expected to push for a return to finals.
The Bulldogs then meet North Albury, Wangaratta and Wodonga Raiders.
