Albury, Culcairn, Burrumbuttock projects share $465,175 in Crown Reserves Improvement Fund

By Community News
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:47pm, first published February 1 2023 - 5:00pm
Albury MP Justin Clancy talks with Kerri Stanton and Annette Challis, members of Albury Wodonga Community Chest, about plans for the Albury West Memorial Hall. Picture from Facebook

A Border hall, seats and amenities will be upgraded among four projects to share $465,175 under the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.

Local News

