A Border hall, seats and amenities will be upgraded among four projects to share $465,175 under the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the NSW government funding would provide a boost to communities who enjoyed using crown reserves and parks.
The four projects are:
"The Crown Reserves Improvement Fund has become an important source of financial support for our local parks, reserves and community facilities such as showgrounds," Mr Clancy said.
"These facilities are well used by our community and by visitors who come here to holiday or as a stopping point on their travels."
