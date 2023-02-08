The Border Mail

Common bronzewing is both shy and striking

By Ian Davidson and Chris Tzaros
February 8 2023 - 1:31pm
The common bronzewing male, showing off its magnificent metallic bronze colouring. The bird can be spotted in many of the public bushlands of the North East. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)

The common bronzewing is a shy native pigeon that rarely allows the observer a close approach.

