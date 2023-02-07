School principals need to be trusted on mobile ban: Minister

A BLANKET ban on student mobile phones in NSW high schools would be a blunt instrument, the state's Education Minister believes.
Sarah Mitchell, on a visit to Albury, defended her government's policy of allowing each school to decide mobile phone access.
NSW Labor has vowed to restrict use of mobile phones in all high schools if it wins next month's state election.
"I know the NSW Labor Party are talking about a blanket ban, but that doesn't take into account the nuances of different school communities, we trust our principals to know what students need," Ms Mitchell said.
"We know that for a lot of students, who use devices at school, sometimes a mobile phone is the only one they have so we've got to recognise that, so we think our policy gets the balance right."
Since flagging its discretionary approach in 2020, 70 per cent of NSW high schools have fully banned mobile phones with the remaining 30 per cent taking no action or having partial limits.
A universal ban was introduced at Victorian high schools in 2020.
Ms Mitchell was greeted by a group of teachers calling for better pay when she arrived at Lavington Public School on Tuesday.
That followed industrial action by Riverina teachers last year upset at the government's wages offer.
In speaking to the media, Ms Mitchell noted an agreement had been reached to provide a six per cent pay rise over the next two years.
"We are in line with other states around the country," Ms Mitchell said.
Ms Mitchell said she had feedback from classroom teachers frustrated at hitting an income ceiling.
"After a few years of service you usually hit about $107,000 per year and then it's challenging for you to move up unless you go out of the classroom into a principal, assistant principal or deputy role," she said.
"We're looking at how you can modernise that teaching profession and provide better pathways for higher salary but to stay in the classroom.
"Our Rewarding Excellence policy.....provides an opportunity for teachers to stay in the classroom but to attract salaries equal to that of a deputy principal, so we're talking about $145,000 a year."
Mr Mitchell also downplayed the number of teacher vacancies, saying they amounted to 1900 across the state and were less than the same time last year.
She said COVID isolation requirements last year had resulted in almost a million sick days being claimed, a record that placed great stress on schools.
