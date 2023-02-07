The Border Mail

Albury Warriors defeat St Patrick's Gold in Albury Tennis Association

By Trish Moore
Updated February 8 2023 - 9:14am, first published February 7 2023 - 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Tennis Association's pennant resumed on Saturday with Nick Vicary hitting a backhand in section one men's. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Warriors' Nick Vicary and Ben Tari starred in the section one men's win over St Patrick's Gold as Albury Tennis Association's pennant resumed on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.