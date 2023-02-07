Albury Warriors' Nick Vicary and Ben Tari starred in the section one men's win over St Patrick's Gold as Albury Tennis Association's pennant resumed on Saturday.
While Gold's Daniel Sutton and Marcus Flanagan started strongly, Vicary and Tari secured the second doubles 6-1 and the deciding match tiebreaker 11-9 to give them all three rubbers and the victory.
The Myths fell two rubbers to one to Wodonga Bulldogs' Travis Leenaerts and Richard Girvan. Teams were equal with one set apiece in the singles and doubles, but the Bulldogs claimed the deciding match tiebreaker 10-5 to gain the win.
In section two, St Patrick's won more games than Thurgoona Sharks, but the Sharks still claimed victory by winning four sets, 40 games to three sets, 48 games. Wodonga Raiders prevailed against Forrest Hill Galahs, with the former winning four sets, 44 games to three sets, 34 games. Wodonga Bushrangers were solid against Albury Gold, winning five sets, 49 games to two sets, 30 games. Pooley was in form winning all sets for the Bushrangers. Forrest Hill Wombats dominated Albury Heart, winning six sets, 55 games to one set, 33 games.
In the section three men - Wodonga Pirates' Craig Farrar, Simon Farrell, Sam Paton and Harry Hodgkin overcame Thurgoona Wolves four sets' 39 games to two sets' 31 games. Glenly produced a similar result against Wodonga Knights, winning four sets, 45 games to two sets, 39 games. Leigh Gadd played a lot of tennis for the Knights, winning one tiebreaker and losing one. Albury Grey and Forrest Hill Tigers proved too fierce for Thurgoona Bears and Forrest Hills respectively, both claiming six sets to love victories. Forrest Hill Tigers' Wayne Bodycott, Andrew Gibson, Gavin Dykes and Terry Nelson overcame Albury Grey five sets, 42 games to one set, 22 games.
In section four mixed tennis, Forrest Hill Swans' Will Gofton, Lilly Anderson and Georgie Larsen showed no mercy against Thurgoona Dolphins, claiming the perfect score six sets, 36 games to nil sets, nil games. In the local club derby, Thurgoona Lions' Jake Baker, Christian Blathe and Olivia Smith against Thurgoona Panthers' Roy Costello, Sam George and Chloe Costello both won 26 games each, but the Panthers won two more sets to claim victory.
In the section one ladies, Forrest Hill's Janelle Hartwig, Di Wurtz, Helen Curtis and Maxine Quinlivan-Schroeter sustained their consistent performance, winning five sets, 47 games to one set, 31 games against Thurgoona Jade. Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Sandra Rouvray, Rhonda Wilson and Sandra Allen commenced solidly, winning the first three sets and another later to defeat Wodonga Diamonds four sets, 44 game to two sets, 33 games.
