In section two, St Patrick's won more games than Thurgoona Sharks, but the Sharks still claimed victory by winning four sets, 40 games to three sets, 48 games. Wodonga Raiders prevailed against Forrest Hill Galahs, with the former winning four sets, 44 games to three sets, 34 games. Wodonga Bushrangers were solid against Albury Gold, winning five sets, 49 games to two sets, 30 games. Pooley was in form winning all sets for the Bushrangers. Forrest Hill Wombats dominated Albury Heart, winning six sets, 55 games to one set, 33 games.

