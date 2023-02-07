The opening of this year's law term kicked off in Albury on Monday, about a month before the city gets its much-awaited third courtroom upgrade and the appointment of a second magistrate.
The occasion began at St Matthew's Anglican Church where lawyers, magistrates, judges and representatives of law and historical societies, the Indigenous community and other faiths, stood together with a common purpose - to reaffirm their values and role in upholding justice in Albury-Wodonga.
Following a procession accompanied by the pipe band from the Scots School Albury, Father Peter McLeod-Miller opened the ceremony and introduced Liz Heta who performed a Welcome to Country.
Albury MP Justin Clancy then took to the podium, the nation's anthem was played, and Father Martin Cruickshank of the Sacred Heart North Albury led with prayer before president of the Albury and District Law Society Erin Kerr read a psalm.
Ms Kerr, speaking to The Border Mail after a second procession to the old Dean Street law court, said the event was a celebration of what had happened in the past year.
"Today is a celebration of the law, a time for all court users, or judicial staff, and for solicitors to come together to reaffirm their values and to reaffirm their role in trying to uphold justice in Albury-Wodonga," she said.
"So the whole point is to give us encouragement and to send us on our way for a good 2023."
Ms Kerr said she expected this year to be a further celebration when the extension of Albury Courthouse is opened in April. She said the society had been pushing for improved law facilities "for a long time".
"The whole aim has been to try to get more magistrates, we've got funding from the government to be able to do the expansion so that we can handle more cases," she said.
"The whole point is to ensure that we're serving Albury-Wodonga in a timely manner, and that we're bringing justice.
"We will always, always push for more funding because we want a better services for the community, and we want to keep the case load down."
Ms Kerr said "everyone is on board, and everyone is really keen to see the room for the refurbishment".
"Ultimately it'll be a much more efficient system in Albury, the best we've seen," she said.
