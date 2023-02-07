The Border Mail
Launch of 2023 law term for Albury held on eve of court upgrade

By Ted Howes
February 7 2023 - 7:30pm
Justice Derek Price and Judge Sean Grant at the opening of the 2023 law term. Picture by Mark Jesser

The opening of this year's law term kicked off in Albury on Monday, about a month before the city gets its much-awaited third courtroom upgrade and the appointment of a second magistrate.

