She is not welcome: Teachers walk out on education minister's visit to Lavington school

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 4:30pm
NSW education minister Sarah Mitchell was met by union members at Lavington Public School on Tuesday while on site to announce a teacher training program.

"More than half" of teachers at Lavington Public School walked off the grounds on Tuesday to protest a visit by the state's education minister.

AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

