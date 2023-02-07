"More than half" of teachers at Lavington Public School walked off the grounds on Tuesday to protest a visit by the state's education minister.
Albury MP Justin Clancy and NSW education minister Sarah Mitchell were forced to walk past the queue of placard-bearing teachers who had lined the entrance.
NSW Teachers Federation member Aana Nicol said her colleagues had called a snap meeting to decide how to respond, with teachers electing to protest with t-shirts and signs referencing the union's More Than Thanks campaign.
"We only found out yesterday the minister was coming," Ms Nicol said.
"We wanted to do a silent protest to let her know that we are not happy, so we walked."
Walking off grounds if a government MP visited your school was a union directive sent to teachers mid-last year during tense award negotiations, over which the teacher workforce took multiple single-day actions.
Though the directive expired after award arbitration wrapped, NSW Teachers Federation's country organiser for Riverina Jack O'Brien said Lavington Public School teachers wanted to show the minister that the issues were still live.
"She is not welcome to use our public schools and our communities for cynical political announcements while at the same time abandoning the public system to a state of neglect and decline," Mr O'Brien said.
Seven weeks out from the NSW election, Ms Mitchell was also questioned over teacher administration and workload burden, vacancies and skills shortages.
Ms Nicol said the government was ignoring the issue of retaining teachers for whom the profession was becoming increasingly unsustainable, and which the announcement today would do nothing to immediately address.
"These are just stop gaps. They are not real initiatives that are going to solve the problem," Ms Nicol said.
"There are fewer and fewer teachers coming though and there are more people retiring.
"I've been teaching for 37 years and I have never seen anything like this in my life. It is terrifying," she said.
