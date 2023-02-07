A Holbrook resident yesterday slammed the National Australia Bank's decision to shut-up shop in the town.
Its loss though will be filled with Hume Bank's decision to open for business.
Resident Trudy Eddy said the branch closure was hard for her, because she, her husband and her son were NAB customers.
And using their accounts via a website held no appeal for the family.
"It's a pain they're shutting, not everyone wants to do online banking," she said.
But Hume Bank will open its new branch on March 15.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Holbrook is an amazing, vibrant town (and) face-to-face banking will always play a role," he said.
Hume will operate out of Greater Hume Council's Young Street office every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn said given NAB was closing tomorrow, having "Hume put its hands up and come forward" was great news.
"It was a very sad day for us to hear NAB was going to pull out and we put the feelers out straight away for another bank to open," he said.
"Hume Bank is going to be fantastic for Holbrook."
The NAB closure meant five towns in the wider region were now left with Hume as the only bank left standing.
Mrs Eddy welcomed Hume's arrival, though said it would be much better if the branch operated Monday to Friday and not just on a part-time basis.
"People aren't happy that the NAB is closing, they're not happy at all," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.