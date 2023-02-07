A FORMER Army instructor is the Albury face of a NSW government initiative to increase teacher numbers in country areas.
Kathy Scanlon is among 100 school learning support officers who is in the first intake of a program helping aides to complete degrees which will allow them to teach in classrooms.
She began helping at Lavington Public School when her daughter Matilda undertook kindergarten classes nine years ago and has been a support officer for six years.
A $10,000 annual training grant and guaranteed job on graduation were drawcards for Ms Scanlon to apply for the program with the backing of her principal.
"It really is a pressure release off my shoulders to know that I've got a job and it's going to be there for as long as I want it," Ms Scanlon said.
She plans to be a primary school teacher, rather than enter the secondary system.
"I love those first years where the children are like sponges, they just want to learn," Ms Scanlon said.
"They come in they can't spell their name and within a couple of weeks they've got their name and by the end of the year they can read a story."
Ms Scanlon was on Tuesday with NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell who was spruiking the training program which is being offered in conjunction with Charles Sturt University in the Riverina.
Initially catering to just 100 this year, the program will involve another 400 by the end of 2025.
Ms Mitchell said it would help boost country teachers by tapping into an existing school workforce.
"They know what it's like to work in a school, they know the community where they are, they know what's involved in the profession and particularly for those in regional areas, we're not convincing them to move, they're people who are already established here, who love where they live," she said.
