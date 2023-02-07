The Border Mail
Training program designed to encourage student support officers to become teachers evidenced with a Lavington Public School parent turned aide

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 4:00pm
Student support officer Kathy Scanlon speaks to the media at Lavington Public on Tuesday as Albury MP Justin Clancy and Education Minister Sarah Mitchell watch on. Picture from Charles Sturt University.

A FORMER Army instructor is the Albury face of a NSW government initiative to increase teacher numbers in country areas.

