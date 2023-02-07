The Border Mail
Lavington man pleaded guilty over driving to work while on a five-year licence ban

By Albury Court
February 8 2023 - 3:30am
Interlock matter delays man's sentencing for repeat disqualified driving offence

A lawyer acting for a Lavington man who has admitted to another disqualified driving offence has secured an adjournment for his client over interlock device uncertainties.

