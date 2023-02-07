Interlock matter delays man's sentencing for repeat disqualified driving offence

A lawyer acting for a Lavington man who has admitted to another disqualified driving offence has secured an adjournment for his client over interlock device uncertainties.
Solicitor Dane Keenes said that as things now stood, the man was facing the unusual issue of having to have both Victorian- and NSW-approved interlock devices fitted to his car.
Mr Keenes submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that he needed more time to resolve the matter.
Although court papers listed him as living in Ditmann Place in Lavington, Dustin James Barby-Privett, he said, had a Victorian driver's licence.
Barby-Privett had produced a Victorian P2 driver's licence when pulled over by police in Pearsall Street, Lavington, on January 1 about 8.40am.
He provided a negative result to a preliminary breath test.
Police checks then revealed that Barby-Privett, 27, had been disqualified from driving for five years from March 16, 2020, over a high-range drink-driving offence.
Mr Keenes asked for an adjournment because he said he needed to resolve the issue before sentencing.
He told Ms McLaughlin that, for example, Victorian interlock devices were not recognised in NSW.
Barby-Privett pleaded guilty this week to a second offence of driving while disqualified.
The court was told his white Holden Commodore was seen heading north on Urana Road moments before he was stopped in Pearsall Street.
"In relation to his disqualification," police said, "the accused stated that he had attended court and got the interlock put in, so he thought he was right to drive."
Ms McLaughlin adjourned Barby-Privett's sentencing to March 13.
