Star escaped with a thrilling one-game win over Sands as the Tuesday ladies tennis competition resumed yesterday after the Christmas break.
Star's Sally Bulle, Merron Wilson, Di Star and Gail McNeill proved a little too good for Sand's Danielle, Mel Rhodes, Jenny Kotzur and Abby Paton, securing two more sets and earning the win four sets, 33 game to two sets, 32 games. Star and McNeill's tiebreaker win against Kotzur and Paton was demonstrative of the team's mission to win.
Wurtz's Di, Helen Wilson, Carol Sewell and Dieske Gordon toppled ladder leaders Moore five sets, 38 games to one set, 19 games.
In section two, despite Sheil's Sarah King, Carolyn Howard, Angela Quirk and Chris Jones winning on games 26-25 against Scammell's Sue Carlin, Trish Scammell, Janny Molesworth and Wendy Howard, Scammell won four sets to two.
Aylmore's Lynne, Sharon Coulston and Carolyn Staughton overcame Semmler three sets, 27 games to nil sets, 18 games.
In section three, Cannon's Juleen, Gillian Dwerryhouse and Jan Dihood were triumphant over Antone, winning three sets, 22 games to one set, 19 games.
Jones' Robyn, Heather Carlin and Lynn Hamilton and Huckstepp's Brenda, Susie Finlay and Chris Denby stood at one set apiece with a decider to play. Jones won the decider 9-6 and won two sets, 20 games to one set, 18 games.
There will be no Tuesday ladies pennant next week due to Country Week in Yarrawonga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.