Star's Sally Bulle, Merron Wilson, Di Star and Gail McNeill proved a little too good for Sand's Danielle, Mel Rhodes, Jenny Kotzur and Abby Paton, securing two more sets and earning the win four sets, 33 game to two sets, 32 games. Star and McNeill's tiebreaker win against Kotzur and Paton was demonstrative of the team's mission to win.

