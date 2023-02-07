A sitting Riverina MP has declared her region deserves its own health focus and plans to ditch the Murrumbidgee Local Health District if re-elected.
Independent Member for Murray Helen Dalton kicked off her election campaign launch in the main street of Griffith on Friday, meeting with some 30 constituents.
There, she heard a number of concerns such as issues arising from the merger of the Murrumbidgee Regional High School, education, water, connectivity and community infrastructure.
Aside from the demerger of the school, a key focus in her campaign is enhancing health outcomes in her electorate.
Why should we suffer the neglect?- Helen Dalton
She has cited a desire to break away from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) in favour of creating a new health district for MIA patients and those from beyond.
She says it will be her first priority if re-elected.
"The MLHD is huge and they want us to travel to Wagga for health services which is inappropriate," she said.
"Wagga is not local for us."
She believes the distance is particularly problematic for communities like Goolgowi and Hillston, and that is risking lives.
"If you have a stroke or a heart attack, every second counts," she said.
"We are always having to cop it in the neck and pay extra for travel, accommodation and other services simply because of where we live.
"But if that isn't bad enough, services are also being stripped away from us. I've always been outspoken about services closing in one town or another. We should be increasing them, not just hanging on to what we have.
"We know life expectancy is shorter the further west you go and that's purely because we can't get to the services we need in time.
"Griffith is such a huge hub for 80,000 people in communities surrounding it, from West Wyalong and Lake Cargelligo to as far north as Cobar.
"I even know of a patient who travels from White Cliffs to see a doctor in Griffith.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's absolutely fool-hardy what this government is doing about this problem. Their policies are terrible."
In her endeavors, she also aims to address the age-old problem of attracting health professionals to regional and rural areas.
"With Medicare collapsing, people are seeking care at hospitals which adds more pressure to an already buckling system. Staff are already overworked and stressed. They are not well supported and are expected to do more and more," Ms Dalton said.
"A lot of nurses are at the end of their working lives yet are expected to do back to back shifts and more hours. If we could get the younger nurses in, that would help take the load," she said.
"There's nothing new in all of this, except that I'm tired of this government ignoring people and not doing anything about these well - documented problems. Why should we suffer the neglect?" she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.