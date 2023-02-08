Murray River Police District has released information on Wednesday morning about people officers are trying to locate.
Tyson Anderson-Smith, 19, is wanted on three outstanding warrants.
"He is known to frequent the Albury, Wodonga and underlining border regions around those areas," police said.
Eric Chew is sought over two outstanding warrants.
The 25-year-old is known to frequent the Albury, Howlong and Wodonga areas.
Reece Stewart, 24, is wanted on one outstanding warrant.
His common locations include the Albury region.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police say Robert William, 34, is wanted on one outstanding warrant.
"He is known to frequent the Albury, Lavington and Holbrook areas," police said in a post on Wednesday morning.
Another person officers are seeking is Kristy Bourke, 39, who is seen around the Albury district and wanted on one outstanding warrant.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.