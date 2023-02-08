The Border Mail
Wodonga's Murray Valley Private Hospital sells for just below $7 million after attracting strong interest

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 8 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 7:00pm
The Murray Valley Private Hospital on Wodonga's Noordsvan Drive sold for almost $7 million to a Border investor and developer. Picture by Dixon Commercial Real Estate.

Wodonga's private hospital site is being considered as an aged care facility or women's refuge after selling for almost $7 million to a Border investor.

