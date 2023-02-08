THE founding member of Australian electro-pop act Boo Seeka likes nothing more than sniffing out the best food and wine on tour.
Ben "Boo" Gumbleton said cooking was his therapy after a day in the studio or on the road.
"I like going to new places and seeing what's around by going to the butcher or baker or seafood co-op," he said.
"Then I'll make something inspired by those ingredients.
"If I go out to eat and I have the opportunity to talk to the chef, I'm all for that."
Having grown up in the Hunter Valley, Gumbleton said his new project Food Seeka was a natural extension of his music brand.
He said his video series would highlight local produce through cooking tutorials.
"In my off-time from music, the local butcher, seafood shop or farmers' market are always on my radar," Gumbleton said.
Coined as a combination of pulsating sounds that bed down layered textures of electronic bass and percussive beats, Boo Seeka has had a meteoric rise since 2015.
Together with Sam Croft, Gumbleton enjoyed early success with their debut single Kingdom Leader, which was streamed more than 15 million times.
Gumbleton said if cooking was his therapy, music was his saviour.
"If I didn't have music, I wouldn't be able to get through the hard situations," he said.
"Originally, my singing career came down to drawing a short straw.
"At 17, I was in a band and no one wanted to sing and one of the dads made us draw straws; I drew the short straw. I've never had a singing lesson or guitar lesson in my life!"
Croft left the band in 2018 to become a pilot and Michael May took his place.
Having parted ways with May in mid-2019, Gumbleton said he was in a good place with Jay Bainbridge now.
Boo Seeka released its second studio album, Between The Head & The Heart, last June.
