Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East this summer

FEBRUARY
10
Cube Session, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
3 of a Kind, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
11
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
The Gunz, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
15
17
Chris Connor Elvis Australian Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Kiss The Frog, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Better Daze, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
18
The Smith Street Band: Life After Football Tour 2023, SS&A Albury, 7pm
The Fleetwood Pac, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Good Sugar Band, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Rebel Rose, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
24
Cool Cats, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Cherry Chain, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
25
Storer featuring Sara and Greg Storer, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Rattler, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Boogie Wonderland, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Email listings to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.