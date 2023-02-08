Ovens and Murray Football League outfit Yarrawonga is almost certain to lose its number one small defender in Jack Sexton.
The 21-year-old has joined Southport in the VFL after playing two games with Richmond at state level last year.
"I could have stayed in Melbourne, but probably thought I should put myself into the deep end a bit more," he explained of joining the VFL grand finalists.
I could have stayed in Melbourne, but probably thought I should put myself into the deep end.- Jack Sexton
"Southport's coach is Steve Daniel and (Wodonga coach) Jordan Taylor raves about him, so I want want to get up there and learn off him and see where I end up."
Taylor is originally from Finley, which is Sexton's junior club.
At this stage, Sexton is yet to nominate his second club, where he plays when free of state level commitments.
However, he's leaning towards a club on the Gold Coast or, potentially, Finley.
"I spoke to Southport in probably November and was uuming and ahhing and probably only made my decision a few weeks ago," he revealed.
"It's a hard one not to go back to Yarrawonga, but hopefully going up there might help my chances somewhere else."
Sexton started last year with Eastern Football League outfit Balwyn as his second club, but rejoined Yarrawonga in mid-May.
He starred for the Pigeons and was best on ground in the club's thrilling five-point win over Albury in the qualifying final.
Sexton also featured in the club's exhilarating second-half surge against Wangaratta in the grand final, but the Pigeons fell in a three-point thriller.
Given Yarrawonga will enter the season at least joint favourites with Wangaratta, it would be an extremely difficult decision to leave the Pigeons as they look to snare their first premiership since 2013.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, Sexton's younger brother Will has left Box Hill and joined fellow state league outfit Northern Bullants, but is yet to nominate his second club after also starring at Yarrawonga.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.