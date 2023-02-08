The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga star Jack Sexton is unlikely to return after joining Southport

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Sexton (left) has joined Southport in the VFL and while he's yet to decide his second team, it's highly unlikely he will nominate Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray.

Ovens and Murray Football League outfit Yarrawonga is almost certain to lose its number one small defender in Jack Sexton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.