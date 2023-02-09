A Wodonga teenager involved in the serious bashing of a defenceless 14-year-old will be moved out of an adult prison to youth detention, where he will spend the next 15 months.
Along with Dylan Meyers, Robertson took part in the assault that left the 14-year-old requiring emergency surgery and five days in intensive care at Albury hospital.
Robertson, who was 18 at the time, had agreed to sell the 14-year-old $10 worth of cannabis. But at an arranged meeting with the youth near Willow Park, Meyers and Robertson laughed as they assaulted and then robbed the victim.
Meyers was responsible for the more serious injuries to the victim, kneeing him several times to the stomach and causing the young teen's spleen to rupture. He is yet to be sentenced.
It was noted by Judge Michael Cahill in sentencing Robertson on Wednesday that the victim would be prone to infection and require daily medication for the rest of his life as a consequence of that injury.
Robertson has spent 94 days in custody in an adult prison since his arrest on November 7 last year. He was initially released after being charged with the assault, but was taken back into custody for breaching multiple bail conditions.
One of the breaches involved the 14-year-old victim, who Robertson shouted at aggressively when he saw him riding his bike on a Wodonga street.
"Abusing him from a moving motor car was no doubt frightening and intimidating for him," Judge Cahill said.
Robertson also ignored other bail conditions, including a curfew, and failed to show at Wodonga court for a committal mention of his case.
Judge Michael Cahill said the offending was serious.
"Your attack, two against one - a younger boy who appears to have been unable to defend himself - was cowardly," he told Robertson.
"It was also cruel, the two of you laughed while you assaulted him and took his things."
But Judge Cahill noted Robertson was not "so violent as Meyers", and that "you were not a party to or criminally responsible for the serious injury which Meyers caused (to the victim)".
Judge Cahill said Robertson's age and a mild intellectual impairment made him a vulnerable person in an adult prison, and subject to undesirable influences.
"You are a young offender, your rehabilitation is a primary sentencing consideration," Judge Cahill told Robertson.
"I have cautious optimism about your prospects of rehabilitation."
He said if not for the guilty plea, Robertson would have been sentenced to two years in youth detention.
