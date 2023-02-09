The Border Mail
Dyllan Robertson sentenced to youth detention for his part in attack on 14-year-old

Updated February 10 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
Specialist police divers were brought in to search House Creek after the savage bashing of a 14-year-old by Dyllan Robertson and Dylan Meyers. Robertson will serve 15 months in youth detention. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Wodonga teenager involved in the serious bashing of a defenceless 14-year-old will be moved out of an adult prison to youth detention, where he will spend the next 15 months.

