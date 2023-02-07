The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW announces changed road conditions for strengthening work on Heywood Bridge near Lake Hume

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 8 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Works on Heywood Bridge, near Lake Hume, are set to commence on February 13 and include speed reductions and a single lane closure.

One lane will be closed and speed reduced to allow bridge strengthening work to get under way near Lake Hume next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.