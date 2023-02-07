One lane will be closed and speed reduced to allow bridge strengthening work to get under way near Lake Hume next week.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place from Monday, February 13 on Heywood Bridge over the Murray River on Trout Farm Road, at Lake Hume Village.
Transport for NSW confirmed in the statement the work would be carried out between 7am and 6pm on weekdays until Friday, March 24, weather permitting.
"The project involves strengthening the bridge through the installation of carbon fibre reinforced polymers (CFRP). CFRP are extremely strong, light compounds applied to the underside of the bridge deck to stop cracking," the statement read.
"A single lane closure, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists."
Transport for NSW has also planned to complete drainage improvements at various locations between Albury and Gundagai to better road safety.
As part of the project, maintenance work will be undertaken on Tynan Road at Table Top from Wednesday, March 1 to Friday, March 3, from 7am to 6pm each day.
"Single lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits of 40km/h will be in place during work hours and may affect travel times," the statement read.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes travel time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control while work is under way.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
