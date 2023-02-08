The Border Mail
Another two-car crash at East Albury intersection, but no injuries

Updated February 8 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
Bystanders assist the drivers involved in yesterday's incident. Picture supplied

Two vehicles had to be towed from an East Albury crash on Wednesday, but their drivers didn't require hospital treatment.

Local News

