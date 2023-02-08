Two vehicles had to be towed from an East Albury crash on Wednesday, but their drivers didn't require hospital treatment.
The incident occurred about 10.20am at the intersection of Borella Road and Keene Street, the same location as a similar collision last week.
Albury Police said the driver of a Volkswagon Tiguan, a woman in her 70s, had gone through the give way sign at Keene Street, colliding with a Toyota HiLux ute, driven by a female P-plate driver.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two patients at the scene, but neither needed to go to hospital.
Bystanders rushed to assist the drivers until emergency services arrived and helped direct traffic around the area.
By Wednesday afternoon, at least two of those five people had been arrested.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.