An exhibition at Murray Art Museum Albury offers a unique insight into the experiences and expressions of young artists, according to curator Nanette Orly.
The RAW23 Youth Exhibition opened on Friday at an event organised by the artists.
"There is a variety of different mediums by students who are local to Albury but also further out such as Beechworth or Jindera," Ms Orly said.
"In this region there are quite limited options to pursue visual art as a career and a practise. It is important to encourage younger generations to think about art as a possible career path rather than just a hobby."
Trialling a new format for the RAW program, which is an annual open call selection of artists between the ages of 16-21 from Albury and surrounds, MAMA ran three workshops in the leadup to the show. Over several months artists were supported in the development of their works, and introduced to staff and departments of the gallery.
"Through these workshops, the museum was able to learn about so much from these young artists about what inspires and drives them to create artwork and if they were interested in pursuing artistic practices as future careers," Ms Orly said.
"It is important to keep investing in art and culture and we all have a responsibility to nurture young artistic talent by providing opportunities to develop their creativity, their technical skills and their ability to reach new audiences."
IN OTHER NEWS:
RAW23 features a majority of first-time exhibitors as well as returning RAW artist Tegan Gibbons, whose landscape watercolour paintings have continued to impress. Ms Orly said MAMA curators enjoyed the challenge to work with digital artists for the first time in RAW history, with two artists entering works the gallery had to adapt to curate.
"We started having conversations about how we collect and preserve digital works. If we are thinking about the acquisition, what does it mean to collect a digital work? It is very different," Ms Orly said.
"A lot of organisations and institutions are having these conversations as well," Ms Orly said.
The 10 artworks of RAW23 are on display at MAMA until 19 March, with applications for RAW24 open now.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.