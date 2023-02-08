A speciality shop selling Japanese food and gifts is set to open on the Border by the end of the month.
Hi-Q Japan will trade from the Mann Central complex in Wodonga, next door to popular eatery Greenstreat.
It offers a range of Japanese-made products such as skin care and beauty, snacks, accessories and will also include a tea bar.
The business launched its first store on the Sunshine Coast in 2019 and is excited to expand into Victoria.
"We've been selling lots of Japanese gifts and snacks and a little bit of everything from Japan with brand name products as well," Hi-Q Japan marketing manager Hannah Chong said.
"We opened the first store and then COVID hit at the beginning of 2020. It's now getting back on track and we're bringing more Japanese products in.
"We might sell a little bit online as well, so everything will be happening this year."
Hi-Q Japan has the same owner as the Sushi Frenzy restaurant, also in the Mann Central shopping centre.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Chong is hopeful the business will continue to grow.
"We sell a lot of traditional gifts like lucky cats and we have a lot of figurines as well," she said.
"Our customers are normally in their 20s and 30s and some of them are even younger.
"I think it is quite unique, especially in regional areas, to find this kind of stuff. In the city you've got more options, but because we are based more in a regional area, people find it really interesting to shop in our store."
Ms Chong said Hi-Q Japan will initially employ five staff members, with more to be considered if required.
The store was fitted out by Border-based company Sustainabylt.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.