A pie made from Jack Daniels whiskey, smokey barbecue beef and American cheese with a dollop of jalapenos has been created for Border tradies.
This is part of a special breakfast to be offered at the Wilson Street Store in Wodonga next week, all in the name of charity.
All profits from the new tradies breakfast will go directly to Cancer Council NSW, as part of Steve "Macca" McLennan's efforts in Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
Mr McLennan is one of the 10 stars putting on their dancing shoes for the annual fundraiser.
Steve and Cath Fyffe from Howlong Country Bakery will be donating 120 specially created pies to the Wodonga store, while Linda Coon from Coon's Dairy has donated 120 chocolate milks.
A pie and milk drink will be sold as a $10 deal.
Dennis Osojnik, a mature-age apprentice from the bakery, helped create the pie's flavours.
Mr McLennan hopes to raise $1200.
"All my time is going into fundraising and events," he said.
"Whether it be $1 or something bigger, I'm thankful for any support."
Mr McLennan said the fundraiser was close to his heart, having had his brother battle cancer.
"He's my best mate, hence why I'm doing it - all the candidates have a story to tell," he said.
"I'm just a businessman, and like everyone else, I'm going to give it 100 per cent.
"I'm super excited and thankful for the donations from the word go."
Mr McLennan has raised more than $4000 so far.
"You'll be seeing me around. I'm very competitive," he said.
Tickets will go on sale in March for the gala night at Albury Entertainment Centre on May 12.
