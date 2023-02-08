A Thurgoona businesswoman has pledged to make life easier for people struggling to pay for the cleaning needed to get a rental bond returned.
Chloe Grant wants to cover such expenses under an initiative she has dubbed "Operation Kindness".
The owner of Reo in-house cleaning said she wanted to make those in need "feel special". People would receive a complimentary service such as a bond clean or perhaps a gardening session at their property.
Mrs Grant said the costs of doing so could be paid for partially through her setting aside a small percentage from each of her regular cleaning jobs.
But she said she hoped to also secure the wider community's support of the program through a crowdfunding campaign.
This meant the program would also involve other businesses able to provide similar services to people struggling to pay these costs.
Recipients could, for example, include victims of domestic violence who needed more urgent assistance.
"It will be completely crowdfunded," she said.
"There are many people out there struggling to pay for cleaning.
"It's a luxury for some people - I want to be able to do my part and help."
Mrs Grant said she had struggled in the past and felt she could understand what others were now experiencing.
"I've been there before. It's hard to keep powering through and keep on top of the housework," she said.
"To have that extra help is why I want to create this."
Mrs Grant has run a cleaning business with her husband, Luke, for the past 12 months.
She had a background in hospitality, then decided to take the chance of starting a cleaning business.
Mrs Grant said she hoped to raise about $5000 to get the concept "off the ground".
"But if we can get more than that, then the more we can achieve with this operation," she said.
She said she initially hoped to be able to help up to six people with such a service, "just to give a day to someone who really needs it".
"It's why I started Operation Kindness. There's a lot of people out there who need a hand," she said.
"I've helped people out with free cleans before, but I can't keep paying for it out of my own pocket.
"It might be something small but it could mean a lot to someone."
Mrs Grant said she hoped to get the project underway as soon as possible.
"I'm hoping our local community will rally together to fill some gaps or outsource other jobs," she said.
"It makes me feel so warm and fulfilled to know I can do something to help someone in need."
