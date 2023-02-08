A North Albury teenager is hopeful his advocacy to the state government will see positive change for recreation and mental health in the regions.
17-year-old high school student Daniel Crofts will represent the Riverina Murray on the Regional Youth Taskforce, the Minister for Regional Youth has announced.
Growing up in Howlong before moving to North Albury, Daniel said he would be focused on issues of mental health and improving parks and sporting facilities outside of metropolitan areas.
"In small towns, there is nothing to do," Daniel said.
"A lot of kids might turn to committing small crimes just to get a thrill because they aren't receiving any freedom or any fun from the town because it is so boring.
"It might be an issue for many years to come unless something is done or some money is put into it," he said.
The Regional Youth Taskforce exists to advise the state regional youth minister on issues that affect young people living in regional NSW. Next week the taskforce will embark on its first away conference in Tamworth, where members and the minister will meet in person for the first time.
Throughout the year Daniel hopes to push for action on mental health, which he says is a major issue in smaller towns such as Howlong.
"Often times it is swept under the rug, more so in small rural towns like where I come from where mental health is a big taboo subject," Daniel said.
"I really hope that I can get something in motion to help mental health in smaller areas where mental health resources are not happening."
