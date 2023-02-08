The Border Mail
North Albury teen to fight for mental health on Regional Youth Taskforce

AG
By Alice Gifford
February 9 2023 - 3:30am
17-year-old high school student Daniel Crofts will advicate for mental health and recreation facilities on the Regional Youth Taskforce. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A North Albury teenager is hopeful his advocacy to the state government will see positive change for recreation and mental health in the regions.

