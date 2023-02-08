Money scraped together from old-time dances and cake sales has been used to buy a vital piece of cardiac diagnosis equipment for Albury Wodonga Health.
The electrocardiogram, or ECG, machine is used to check a patient's heart rhythm and electrical activity.
This came about because of the generosity of the Thurgoona and Albury Lions clubs and the Country Women's Association, with a joint donation of $7500 through community fundraising efforts.
Albury Lions' Andy Mogsiewicz said the decision to fundraise came after a volunteer was being treated and saw the poor condition of an ECG machine.
"We thought it would be a good fundraiser for us," he said.
"It was more than we could afford, though, we approached the CWA, who came to the party and provided half of the funds."
NSW Murray group president Elaine Strong said the CWA jumped at the opportunity to get involved.
"It's an essential service we need," she said. "
But it's also an amazing thing that we were able to help, and it's our pleasure, really."
