Money donated to Albury Wodonga Health buys cardiac diagnosis equipment

By Sophie Else
February 9 2023 - 9:30am
President of Albury Lions Club, Linda Martin, Nurse Luka Dryden, Albury's Lions Club Volunteer Don Bensley, Elaine Strong, Group President of the Murray Group CWA and Thurgoona Lions Club Lyn Jacobsen are thrilled with the new addition to the hospital. Picture by Mark Jesser

Money scraped together from old-time dances and cake sales has been used to buy a vital piece of cardiac diagnosis equipment for Albury Wodonga Health.

