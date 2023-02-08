Michael Galvin will be back in a Jindera jumper this season after sitting out 2022 for health reasons.
Galvin rejoins brother Chris at the kennel as coach Andrew Wilson continues to assemble a Bulldogs side capable of pushing well into finals for the second year running.
Head coach of Lavington Panthers Cricket Club, Galvin is set to resume a Jindera career which last saw him boot 41 goals in the 2021 campaign.
"Mick's a ripping fella as well as a great footballer," Wilson said.
"His coaching commitments at Lavi hinder him a little bit through the pre-season but to have him back involved, it just gives us so much more flexibility because he can play either end.
"He can be a full-forward or he can be a full-back and his kicking and marking ability is right up there.
"I've always had a really high opinion of Mick, having seen him through the juniors and into seniors.
"He's just always had that battle of balancing his time with cricket, because he's played at a high level there, and the footy factor.
"We're hopeful we can get him in full flight this year because with his brother Chris and Trent (Castles) coming on board, Ben Dower and Josh Lloyd, we've got lots of tall options.
"Hopefully it all comes together."
Having stepped away from the game, Galvin plans to ease himself back into footy but is delighted to be a Jindera player again.
"It's a really exciting season for the Hume League," Galvin said.
"Holbrook beating Osborne has brought a bit of interest back to the league and given those teams, three through six, a bit of hope they can do something special.
"I had some health issues last year, otherwise I would have played.
"I really love Andrew Wilson, he's been involved in my entire senior football career and he's such a great influence and a great person outside of football, let alone at the football club.
"I'd love to get back and try to repay him a little bit on the football field.
"Last winter didn't go to plan, from a personal point of view; I would love to have played footy.
"The footy club was recruiting really strongly, looking to get back to playing finals and I thought I had a fairly good season the year before so I was pretty excited but that's just life, I guess, it happens."
With his Lavington hat on, taking the coaching reins at the CAW provincial powerhouse wasn't Galvin's plan this time last year but he knew he needed a change.
"I struggled last year on the field," he admitted.
"I haven't been playing very good cricket for the last two seasons and by the end of last year, I wasn't enjoying it.
"I wasn't performing on the ground so I was planning to have a year away but the previous coaching arrangement fell through, mid-winter.
"I love the cricket club and I wanted to help.
"Initially I just wanted to take the nets and do an assistant coaching role at training but then was offered the job and jumped at the chance."
All four of Lavington's senior teams are on course to play finals, with the A-grade third on the ladder after beating East Albury and Corowa in last weekend's double-header.
"I think we're still building," Galvin said.
"We've played some good cricket in patches but overall, to this point, probably still hasn't been as good as we would have wanted.
"The weekend was a really good start and Matt Sharp (who scored 80 and 104) makes a massive difference, he's a class player.
"We've been winning games on talent alone, certainly before Christmas, but we're starting to build now and training's really picked up a notch.
"Blokes are really buying in and we've got our best squad back on the park."
Cricketing team-mates are then set to go head-to-head in round one of the Hume League season when Galvin and Jindera take on Sharp's reigning premiers at Holbrook on April 15.
"I don't know about that!" Galvin laughed.
"I imagine I'll be at the 12 o'clock game!
"My best days are behind me so I don't know if I'll be coming up against Sharpy."
The Panthers, in third, take on second-placed St Patrick's at Xavier High School in the pick of Saturday's provincial clashes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.