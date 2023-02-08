The Border Mail
Michael Galvin back on Jindera's list after a year away from football

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 9 2023 - 8:52am, first published 7:45am
Lavington cricket coach Mick Galvin will resume his football career with Jindera in the Hume League this season, joining brother Chris at the kennel under Bulldogs coach Andrew Wilson. Pictures by James Wiltshire and Mark Jesser

Michael Galvin will be back in a Jindera jumper this season after sitting out 2022 for health reasons.

