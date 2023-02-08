Young arsonist puffed away outside on cigarette as fire engulfed public toilet

Self-confessed compulsive arsonist Benjamin Ward set yet another fire inside the Lavington Square toilets, then walked outside and relaxed by smoking a cigarette.
It was a routine he would ultimately do on at least three occasions.
Ward would sit down in a cubicle and repeatedly set scrunched-up wads of toilet paper alight.
On September 3, having not long arrived to work a shift at Woolworths, the then 27-year-old threw away his last, larger burning scrunched-up mass of toilet paper - one of several he lit - as the heat became too intense for his hand.
The paper landed in the bowl, extinguishing the flames.
But some made contact with paper still on the dispenser role.
As he walked out unaware, the flames went up and a fire alarm sounded.
Albury Local Court heard on Wednesday the damage bill for the toilets, on the northern side of Lavington Square, was at least $100,000.
Smoke was sucked in to the shopping centre's air conditioning system, which meant the whole system would have to be specially cleaned at a cost of $80,000.
The West Albury man was quickly identified as the likely culprit, as only he and one other person were captured on CCTV footage from before and during the time of the fire.
The other person was quickly eliminated as a person of interest.
Ward, 28, of Kurrajong Crescent, pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly damage property by fire of explosion.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin, on reading the police outline of the case to which Ward made his admissions, said it was "a very serious matter" and that she had no choice but to order a sentence assessment report.
"It's a very unusual offence for a 28-year-old with his kind of record," she said, without elaborating on Ward's criminal history.
Ward told police, after they arrested him at home, that he had mental health issues.
But instead of using illicit drugs or drinking alcohol he set toilet paper alight, including in February and October last year.
Ward will be sentenced on March 22.
