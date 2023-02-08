The Border Mail
West Albury man made it a habit to burn toilet paper 'to cope with mental illness'

By Nigel McNay
February 9 2023 - 9:00am
Young arsonist puffed away outside on cigarette as fire engulfed public toilet

Self-confessed compulsive arsonist Benjamin Ward set yet another fire inside the Lavington Square toilets, then walked outside and relaxed by smoking a cigarette.

