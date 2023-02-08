'Mentally ill' man pulled out a knife, was felled with spray and Taser shots

A brief spell off his medication led to police having to repeatedly "Taser" a man when they tried to placed him under arrest, a court has heard.
Hayden Burnham had not had any issues with his mental health for quite some years.
But this had suddenly deteriorated when he stopped using his prescribed medication, leading to an incident in his Tocumwal home.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin the recent confrontation with police resulted from Burnham not being well.
Mr Hemsley said Burnham had now spent nine days in Albury hospital's mental health facility, Nolan House, and was safely back on his medication.
Burnham appeared in court via a video link to custody, where he pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, intentionally damage or destroy property, intimidation and resist arrest.
Mr Hemsley said Burnham - who Ms McLaughlin convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order - had recovered since resuming his medication regime and was doing well.
Mr Hemsley said Burnham had been living a calm, crime-free life before the incident unfolded.
"He and the victim in this matter had lived in the same house for 13 years," he said.
"There had never been any interventions during that time."
Mr Hemsley said Burnham's partner took all steps she was recommended to do before calling police out of safety concerns.
"He believed (the police) were bikies or others who were there to do him harm," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.