A three-time NRLW premiership player has taken centre stage at Albury Thunder's girls only rugby league clinic.
Tamika Upton claimed successive titles with Brisbane in 2019-20, before moving to Newcastle last year, where the flying fullback won the Karyn Murphy Medal for player of the match in the Knights' 32-12 win over Parramatta.
Upton joined St Georgia Illawarra's Keele Brown at Wednesday's clinic, which catered for youngsters to 16 years.
"The interest in female tackle is growing off the back of a female tournament held in Albury late last year and the success of the NRLW," Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League president Scott Harris suggested.
Queensland representative Upton joined the Knights in May last year, along with powerhouse Australian forward Millie Boyle.
Ironically, Boyle will also be in Albury this week, attending the Albury Thunder senior rugby league club's annual luncheon.
It will round out a big week for the sport on the Border, with former NSW hooker Ben Elias also in attendance, along with Manly fanatic and ex-jockey Malcolm Johnston.
And the big names keep coming to the region next week too.
NSW coach Brad Fittler and his Hogs For The Homeless will also visit Albury.
Hogs started in 2013 as a fundraiser for Father Chris Riley's Youth Off The Streets, with Fittler and rugby league personalities riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycles through regional NSW.
Ex-Australian player Craig Wing will join former NSW captain Boyd Cordner and current NSW women's skipper Kezie Apps on the two-week journey.
