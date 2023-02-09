SHOW UP
Queensland-born drum protégé and child actor (Smiley, The Scamp and A Cry From The Streets), Colin "Smiley" Petersen was the official fourth Bee Gees band member. He performed on four albums with the three brothers including the iconic No. 1 singles Massachusetts, To Love Somebody, New York Mining Disaster and I Started A Joke. Having gone to the same school as Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, Humpybong State School, Petersen reconnected with them in Melbourne before he set sail for England in 1966. Later the Bee Gees recruited Petersen as their permanent drummer - the first non-Gibb brother to become an official member of the Bee Gees.
Murray Melodies with Albury City Band, Noreuil Park, Sunday, February 12, 11am
Strike up the band! Albury City Band will celebrate Seniors Week 2023 with a special performance this weekend. Catch them under the shady trees at Noreuil Park Foreshore. Show runs from 11am to 12.30pm.
Gardening Q&A and Seed Bank opening, Brown's Lagoon, South Albury, Sunday, February 12, 9.30am to 11am
Do you have questions about gardening? Want to discuss the effects of the unseasonable weather on your plants? Join a Seed Savers Albury Wodonga talk and Q&A session with like-minded, enthusiastic and experienced gardeners. Its seed bank will also be open to give for late summer planting or thinking ahead to autumn. Seed cleaning sieves and advice will be available too. Feel free to bring along any excess seedlings or produce to share.
Belvoir Community Woodfired Pizza Oven, Belvoir Park, Wodonga, Sunday, February 12, 4pm to 7pm
Listen to the soothing sounds of live music while enjoying pizza cooked by council staff. Bring your own pizza ingredients, chair or picnic rug, pizza tray and other personal catering requirements. Enjoy music by Annika Sorrensen.
Pinot x Picasso x The Bended Elbow Albury, Sunday, February 12, 12pm to 3pm
Happy early Valentine's Day lovers! Take your soul mate, gal-pal or bestie for this loved-up session. Re-create your loved one as a cartoon character and make your own fairytale come true! Tickets include a paint class and glass of wine, beer or soft drink. This event is for adults only.
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, February 11, 8am to noon
What's cooking this weekend? Stock up on all your fruit and vegetables, herbs, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, coffee beans, pasture-raised meat, free-range eggs, small goods, smoked meats and preserves.
