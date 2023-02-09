Queensland-born drum protégé and child actor (Smiley, The Scamp and A Cry From The Streets), Colin "Smiley" Petersen was the official fourth Bee Gees band member. He performed on four albums with the three brothers including the iconic No. 1 singles Massachusetts, To Love Somebody, New York Mining Disaster and I Started A Joke. Having gone to the same school as Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, Humpybong State School, Petersen reconnected with them in Melbourne before he set sail for England in 1966. Later the Bee Gees recruited Petersen as their permanent drummer - the first non-Gibb brother to become an official member of the Bee Gees.

