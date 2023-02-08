Albury Athletics Club has produced a stunning display at the Victorian Country Championships in Geelong, claiming 43 medals.
Competing in the under 18 and Open shot put and discus, Xy Beale won three gold medals.
Beale won the open discus with a throw of 48.07m, while also snaring the under 18 discus with 46.01m.
The teenager also won the under 18 shot put with 16.59m and also claimed silver in the Open event (13.57m).
Beale also threw national qualifiers (NQ) in the four events, as well as setting new club records (CR).
Meanwhile, Logan Sandland won both the Open hammer throw (48.28m) and also the under 18s (61.75m), which was also a national qualifier.
"Logan and Xy both had to step up in weights with what they were throwing at Open-age level," delighted club president Bernie Cannan said.
Overall, the club won 21 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze.
Alec Franzke, backed up his win in the National All Schools 3000 metres, with a personal best, NQ, CR and win in the under 16 3000m in eight minutes, 53.06 seconds, while Callum Bott won gold medals in the under 16 200m and 400m in 23.75 and 51.29 seconds respectively, with the latter a NQ.
"The club is very proud of the efforts of all the athletes that competed, especially the results of the athletes that chose to step up, and drop down, to the Open division," Cannan explained.
