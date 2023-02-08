The Border Mail

Albury Athletics Club shines at Vic Country Championships

Albury Athletics Club had a superb meet at the Victorian Country Championships in Geelong, with Shaylea Ginger-Ryan, 17, Xylavene Beale, 17, Dakira Cooper, 16, Xanthia Beale, 14 and Isla Geddes, 11, among the successful members. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Athletics Club has produced a stunning display at the Victorian Country Championships in Geelong, claiming 43 medals.

