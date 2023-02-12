Now there's no bones about it, Narelle Forrest knows her cattle.
And the 34-year-old Beechworth woman has a simple message for other young people interested in a career in the cattle breeding industry:
Give it a go!
Under a family succession plan, Narelle is transitioning to the management of the Rosstulla Poll Hereford stud after a 60-year reign under her parents, Rex and Trish Forrest.
The Beechworth cattle enterprise dovetails with a Merino and cross-bred sheep flock.
For the past 18 years, Rex has mentored his daughter in all aspects of cattle breeding and stud management.
Having trust is the "biggest thing" when it comes to handing over the reins, according to Narelle.
"They need to trust what you are doing and you have to trust them as well," she said.
But keeping communication channels open between all parties was also critical in succession planning.
"I've always had a say in what bulls we buy; I put my point across and we all discuss the negatives and positives - communication is open and transparent," she added.
Narelle believes there are many opportunities for young women in the seedstock industry.
"It's like anything really - just get in and have a go and see where it takes you," she said.
"Don't be scared to ask a question or have a go is my main advice."
And that's exactly what this enterprising woman is doing, recently re-fencing the property with laneways for ease of management.
During the 2023 Stock and Land Beef Week open day, Rosstulla offered 13 autumn and spring drop bulls, priced from $6600 to $9350 and joined heifers from $3850 to $4400 (with a total of seven bulls and eight heifers sold).
More than 30 beef cattle breeds went on display at 217 studs across Victoria and the Riverina during Beef Week, January 30 to February 6.
Rosstulla's herd uses New Zealand genetics to produce outcross bulls for commercial herds from Ballarat to the Tallangatta Valley.
"As it gets quite cold here in winter, we grow the heifers out a bit longer before they are joined at 16 to 18 months of age," explained Narelle, who manages 110 stud and commercial cows, and turns off the steers through the regional store sales.
She plans to transition the herd wholly to an autumn calving and aims to "breed the best bulls I can."
It was while showing steers (of many different breeds) at high school that Narelle fell for the Hereford temperament.
"I love the Hereford docility, doing ability, muscle, and milking ability," she said.
"Docility is important to us as a lot of our clientele are the older generation."
Southern NSW and northern Victorian beef cattle studs opened their gates at the end of last week as part of the annual eight-day Beef Week event including: Beggan Hill, Challambi, Dunoon, Eurimbla, Garren Park, Glenellerslie, Flemington, Kirraweena, Glenholme, Hicks Beef, Injemira, Ko Angus, Reiland, Rennylea, Sugarloaf Creek, Table Top, Talgoona, Yarawa South, Wirruna Yavenvale and Yukon Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.