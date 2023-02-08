A woman has narrowly avoided full-time jail over an incident where she savagely attacked a 12-year-old girl who threw a lollipop at her daughter in Lavington McDonald's.
The victim had retaliated after allegedly being called a "n*****" in the restaurant, though not by Nicole Bevan.
When Bevan became angered by the girl throwing the lollipop, the youngster tried to back away.
But that didn't stop the 32-year-old North Albury mother, who rushed the girl and slammed her down hard against a table.
Another girl tried to stop Bevan by standing in her path, while the victim's younger sister attempted to pull her away.
Bevan continued to assault the victim as the girl's group tried to bring the fight to an end.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Bevan on Wednesday her actions were so serious that had it not been for her genuine rehabilitation she "would be going into custody today".
"The victim of this matter was a child," she said, and "the assault kept going. It wasn't a low-range, one-off assault."
Ms McLaughlin said the court acknowledged that Bevan in turn was assaulted by others trying to pull her off the victim.
"The offending is significantly aggravated by the fact you were on an intensive corrections order," she said.
"You were in jail in the community at the time this offending was committed."
Ms McLaughlin said what was of importance in keeping Bevan out of custody were comments by the author of a sentence assessment report that highlighted her significant efforts to tackle her anger management issues.
It was a positive, too, that she had got a job after many years' unemployed.
"You should commend yourself for the turnaround you have had in the last four of five months," Ms McLaughlin said.
Bevan was handed a nine-month jail term, but again will serve this in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
She must also complete 50 hours of community work.
The court was told that during the course of the restaurant fracas, Bevan - who previously pleaded guilty to common assault - grabbed the victim by the hair and in so doing knocked them and a friend of the girl to the floor.
The friend tried to kick Bevan as she lay on the floor, and also tried to grab her hair.
Another girl picked up a chair and held it above Bevan, then the fight ended.
